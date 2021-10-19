Motivation from miles away fuels Jeremy Miado in comeback fight

SINCE 2018, mixed martial artist couple Jeremy Miado and wife Chesla Nuval have been inseparable.

The two were each other's training partners for the longest time, eating, sleeping, and breathing MMA in their humble home with their only child.

But when the pandemic locked down the globe in 2020, Bangkok-based den Marrok Force opened its doors for new sponsored athletes. The husband-and-wife team leapt at the opportunity to train under their camp alongside fellow Filipino fighters Denice and Drex Zamboanga.

"Si Denice and yung wife ko, magka-schoolmate dati tapos nung nagpost yung Marrok, nagtanong kami if pwede kami makapasok and natanggap naman kami," he shared in a Tuesday mini presser.

They both moved to Thailand to train. After a few months, however, Chesla needed to attend to her mommy duties back in the Philippines.

"Kasama ko talaga siya dati dito pero nagkasakit yung baby namin kaya umuwi siya," he said.

Training for the upcoming Jeremy Miado vs Miao Li Tao fight

Miado, however, stayed behind. He needed to continue training in preparation for his upcoming bouts in the ONE Championship strawweight division.

On October 29, he'll be facing a familiar foe, Miao Li Tao from China, whom he defeated via first-round knockout during his last fight in 2019.

Despite their current LDR situation, Miado is content in the knowledge that his wife understands what he needs to do at the moment.

"Malaking bagay sa akin na fighter din ang wife ko kasi naiintindihan niya 'yung kailangan na oras at pahinga ng isang fighter," he shared.

As he hopes to replicate his feat from two years ago, equipped with the skillset he gained from Marrok Force, his biggest booster comes from his longing to be reunited with his wife and son.

"First few weeks, months, mahirap talaga mag-adjust kasi nasanay talaga akong kasama sila. Pero ngayon, naguusap naman and nakakapagcommunicate naman kami thru [social media] kaya okay naman," he said. "Ito din ginagawa kong motivation ngayon, na madala ko sila dito."

