Not crying over spilt milk, Jenelyn Olsim eager to improve after loss

INSTEAD of focusing on her loss, Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim chooses to look at the better side of a recent career heartbreak.

Friday last week, Olsim lost her shot at silver after succumbing to Indian Ritu Phogat in the semifinals of ONE: NEXTGEN Atomweight, where the Filipina entered as a replacement in just four days notice. She was then defeated via unanimous decision of the judges.

If only given more time to get herself ready, the Benguet native believed she could've shown a better performance.

"I think I could've done better if mas maaga ko lang nalaman 'yung makakalaban ko," she said in ONE media conference.

Preparations came for naught for Jenelyn Olsim

For many weeks, she was preparing for another opponent: Malaysian fighter Jihin Radzuan. However, when she was offered the bout, she took it without hesitation.

"I am satisfied [with what I showcased], cause I am always on-the-go kung sino man 'yung ibigay nila sa akin. I deserve the opportunities cause I've been working hard for them," she said.

She may have lost, but she knew that she took something essential from the fight.

"Nasa isip ko lang after ng talo ko, nandito na ko, thankful ako sa mga opportunities na narereceive ko, nandito na ko ngayon bakit pa ko titigil?" she said. "In a way, medyo masakit pero parang mas namo-motivate ako na mas mag-training and I could've done better, and I know kaya ko naman."

The 24-year-old University of Baguio scholar is not letting the low moment dampen her morale as a fighter.

"Ibig sabihin lang para sakin meron pa akong i-i-improve sa sarili ko, hindi pa ito 'yung highest potential ko, and I'm going to work hard to reach it. Kaya ko pa, and nafi-feel ko na malapit-lapit na," she continued.

For now, she's ought to be back in training under the fabled Team Lakay den of coach Mark Sangiao, and will condition herself for any possible fight in the nearest future.

Jenelyn recently moved to atomweight from the strawweight division, and this is only her second battle. She initially made a terrific debut earlier in the year, overpowering Vietnamese-American Bi Nguyen.

"Basta for my future fights, tuloy-tuloy lang ang training sa lahat ng aspects, I'm gonna improve sa mga pagkukulang ko especially on wrestling, kasi 'yun napapansin kong kailangan ko from the first fight up to now," she said.

She's also down for a rematch, if ever.

"Feeling ko ibabalik nila 'yung dati kong kalaban dapat, si Jihin, or if possible talaga rematch, gusto ko ng rematch," she added.

