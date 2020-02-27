Castro raves about Kiefer's Gilas leadership: 'Good job, Cap!'

AS SOON as Jayson Castro entered the room at the 2020 PBA Media Day, the first thing he did was shake the hands of Kiefer Ravena, congratulating him for Gilas Pilipinas' big win last weekend.

Kiefer was about to say something, but the former Gilas captain cut him short to commend the victory and recall the last time he was with Kiefer in the national team.

"Sobrang proud ako diyan kay Kief. Dati siya ang pinakabata namin sa team, ngayon captain ball na. Tapos ang galing nila, nakita ko 'yung mga older guys na nagli-lead talaga sa mga bata," Jayson shared, telling Ravena, "Good job, Cap!"

The TnT KaTropa star used to be Kiefer's on-court older brother when the latter was first named part of the Gilas pool in late 2017. He played with Castro until February 2018, before he was deemed ineligible to play for 18 months.

Ravena quickly shook his head and blurted out: "Isa lang ang ibig sabihin non, tumatanda na talaga si kuya Jayson!"

He scored 10 points in the country's 100-70 blowout triumph over Indonesia last Sunday at the Britama Arena, Jakarta.

Before parting ways to head over their respective team's designated areas, the two wished each other well for the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

Kiefer said: "I'm really happy because that win is very big in terms of our morale and for our future, especially for the young ones. I'm only here to play for the flag and the country, at the same time teach the younger players the culture we want to build here in Gilas."