Japeth celebrates his first Fathers' Day by enjoying mundane dad chores

SINCE his son was born last February, every day is Fathers' Day for Japeth Aguilar.
In the very auspicious date of 02/02/2022, his wife Cassy Naidas-Aguilar successfully gave birth to a heathy baby boy, Jasiah Matthias. The next thing Japeth knew, his life was going to be different.
The 35-year-old Ginebra star is the latest Gin King to call himself 'daddy,' and he's been enjoying the ride so far.
"Sobrang nage-enjoy ako sa baby ko. Sobrang saya lang, everytime may opportunity ako, I spend time with my baby," Aguilar told Spin.ph. "Lagi lang akong excited umuwi."
Puyat? Not anymore, says first-time dad Japeth Aguilar
Now, the 6-foot-9 forward is to celebrate his first-ever Fathers' Day, and for him, it's just another day to be grateful for his son, and to continuously learn the bits and pieces of fatherhood.
"Puyat? You know, mas okay na ngayon mas tuloy-tuloy na ang tulog niya, pero first two months, napupuyat din talaga ako," he said.
Aside from nightly duties with baby Jasiah, he's also done the 'dirty work' of taking care of an infant.
"Marunong na ko sa lahat: Magpalit ng diapers, magtimpla ng gatas, magbuhat in a proper way," he continued.
Those simple things are the only things Aguilar is looking forward to do on this dad's day... as well as, of course, attempting to hack out a third conference win for the Gin Kings later tonight.
