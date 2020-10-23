After freak accident, James Laput cherishing new lease on career - and life

TRUTH be told, James Laput playing on the court is already a success in itself.

People may zoom in on his pedestrian performance so far for Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, and the Fil-Aussie will be more than glad to take these jabs.

He won't mind the criticism. After all, he almost didn't make it and he wasn't even supposed to be here.

A freak injury last year almost derailed the flight of the 6-foot-9 big man, abruptly ending his lone season in La Salle and almost cost him his career for good, if not his life.

"I feel it might be used against me, but people deserve to know the truth. It wasn't anything about my performance. The reason why I didn't play in the second round was because during the break and teams continued to train, what happened was I went up for a dunk during a fastbreak and the momentum from my dunk, I hung on the ring, but my feet swung forward and I lost grip," he said.

"When I fell onto the floor, I fell on my neck, on my spine and I blacked out for about 10 seconds and in that 10 seconds, I had a seizure."

It was a harrowing experience for Laput who came to the country to make a name for himself after graduating from Young Harris College in Georgia.

Committing to La Salle and availing his one-and-done year, it was a constant struggle for him to prove his worth as he only netted 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in close to nine minutes of action through seven games -- all in the first round of UAAP Season 82.

Laput himself was dissatisfied of the first impression he made in his time with the Green Archers, saying, "The first round, in the eyes of the public, it was a slow start. They're not wrong. My game was just slowly getting better."

But that incident prevented him from redeeming himself as he sat out the remainder of the season.

To be frank about it, Laput still has flashbacks whenever he speaks of that accident to this day.

"I'm having goosebumps just thinking about it. It was a really traumatic experience for myself and my teammates," he said.

"I was rushed to St. Luke's and they told me that I'm extremely lucky because that injury, not only could it have ended my career, I could've been paralyzed from the head down for the rest of my life. It's truly a blessing from God."

Since then, Laput has been on the road to redemption.

He briefly played for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League before the global COVID-19 pandemic hit, and has taken the quarantine period to further better his game.

"As you guys can tell, I'm on the way back. I'm happy to be playing so much basketball because there's so much more I have to prove," he said. "My conditioning could always be better, it's about 75 or 80-percent, but I'm happy that I'm playing again."

And then, Porac came calling.

What better way is it, really, for Laput to get his bearings back than in the 3x3 circuit, where not only his skills will be tested, but as well as his endurance and toughness, given the heightened physicality on the half court.

One can't conquer his fears without taking them head on, and it's the logic Laput is bringing as he tries to erase the stigma and get over the trauma.

"I think I did pretty well with getting over that trauma. I know that I'm a big man, so I got to take a lot of hits and 3x3's great. It's super physical, almost no-rules basketball, and I love it, honestly. I can play aggressively offensively and defensively, and the competition is great," he said, as he teams up with veterans Dylan Ababou and Ryan Monteclaro for the Green Gorillas.

It's still a long way for the 24-year-old, but it's just the journey he set forth to trek as he seeks to make the most of this new lease on life.

"Personally, I need to be in the best shape possible. Not just for this league, but for whatever comes in the future. I gotta do what's best for my body," he said.

"I believe in my ability and obviously, I just need to keep working at that every day."

