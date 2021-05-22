Bannering Filipina talent in the States, Jack Animam takes it one step at a time

THE DAY after she arrived in the United States, the relentless Jack Animam shrugged off her jet lag and got to work.

But first, of course, she had to take a vaccine shot.

"I arrived here Saturday night, got my first shot of the vaccine on Sunday, then Monday, I got on the court and put in the work immediately," she shared in a virtual presscon with the Philippine media on Saturday morning (Manila time).

Standing proud beside the likes of Kai Sotto, Kobe Paras, Sage Tolentino, and Cholo Anonueva, Animam is also hoping to make her mark in the United States.

Animam is realistic about her chances. But that's fueling her drive even more.

"In the Philippines, I'm one of the tallest, the biggest, but here, I'm just average. I really need to explore, play outside the paint, make that mid-range shot, take those jumpers," she said.

Already a week into practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Animam was mapping out what she needed to do to succeed. At just 6-foot-3, she knew there'd be changes in her role as a player when she comes in the States.

Continue reading below ↓

Jack said: "I was training with coach Dante Harland, we worked on power moves on the first training, then my second day, my shooting mechanics. I was never comfortable of my shooting, but ngayon better na siya."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

From Taiwan to Ohio

A few months back, Animam helped steer the Shih Hsin University to a perfect run in the University Basketball Association in Taiwan last March. There, she gained the honors of being the top rebounder.

"After ng Taiwan championship, my boss kept asking me, 'What's my next plan?' I said na being in the middle of the pandemic, there's nothing in the Philippines. I'll stay here for another year, finish my masters," she said.

"Then he asked me to send my basketball resume. I was wondering what for, but I sent it anyway."

Continue reading below ↓

The night after she sent her portfolio, she was introduced to the EWP group via video call.

Just a month ago, former University of the Philippines forward Kobe Paras signed with EWP. Now, she's next.

Beside her in her Stateside journey is Gilas Women's head coach Patrick Aquino, who was also her coach in the National University. Since last year, he's been traveling around the United States, scouting talents for the national team.

Even Coach Pat, her mentor since her college days, was surprised but delighted with the sequence of events for Animam.

"I never expected Jack to be like this. It's her hard work, perseverance, and heart to get what she wants. I'm happy and proud. The experience Jack will be having here will level up everything," he said.





Continue reading below ↓

A trailblazer from the beginning

More than her personal athletic career, Animam is also taking pride in the kind of representation she's bannering for Filipina women everywhere.

Part of that is being with EWP, which is run by women as well.

"Syempre overwhelming that I got this opportunity to be here with Tita Chao [Espaldon], Tita Patty [Scott]. The founders of EWP are women, so that's something comforting that I'm working with trailblazing women," she said. "My biggest motivation is the young girls back home who look up to me, 'yung iba nagme-message pa sakin, that keeps me going for my dreams."

Espaldon, the president of EWP, shared that the feeling of excitement was mutual on both ends.

"We're women, when the idea was first brough to us, we just hopped unto it. When I first heard [the name] Jack, I said, 'Lalaki ba yon?' But no. It's Jack Danielle Animam, so for sure, we want her," Espaldon said.

Continue reading below ↓

While there are both short-term and long-term goals for Animam's stint in the US, her camp is taking it one day at a time. They are even open to taking her talent to other parts of the world, like Europe, if ever an opportunity opens up.

"I'm just taking it one step at a time, just focusing on getting better, improving on the things that I'm lacking pa," Jack said.

Coach Pat added: "She's been a leader for the last how many years with NU, and now, she's matured already, and ready to get to the next level. We hope that would be the WNBA or any other. [For now,] I just know it's gonna be historical again."

One step at a time, like Jack says. But always a step forward.