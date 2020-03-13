Jack Animam takes fans behind the scenes in new vlog

THE EVER-ELOQUENT Jack Animam is taking the lead in promoting women's basketball in the Philippines. After the Gilas Women's historic Southeast Asian Games gold, it’s about time for the country to acknowledge that Pinays got (ball) game too.

“Don’t be scared of any stereotyping or discrimination, if it’s in your heart, wala ‘yon, sa huli, passion pa rin ang mananaig,” said the UAAP MVP to SPIN Life as she talked about why she feels her new YouTube channel, which she just started om Wednesday, will inspire women who love hoops.

The marketing management graduate is eager to usher in a future where Pinay basketball is part of the norm instead of an occasional blip on the national hoops radar.

“Gusto kong i-highlight dun ‘yung buhay ng isang athlete, kung ano ba talaga ang nangyayari sa buhay ng isang player sa araw-araw. Gusto kong i-share yung experiences ko being an athlete,” shared the 6-foot-5 athlete, who also steered the NU Lady Bulldogs to its sixth straight title — racking up 96 wins, the longest active winning streak in the league.

Animam was recently named ‘Ms. Basketball’ during the SMC Philippine Sportswriters Association awards night last Friday at the Manila Hotel.

The vlog, according to Animam, is also a way to connect with her fans and followers who’s been supporting her and the whole national team in every journey they take.

It all started when she decided to take her daily Instagram story updates a little more seriously, and utilize her filming skills to empower her advocacies.

“I want to bring [my fans] with me 'pag may game abroad,” she said. “Kasi before pag may out-of-the-country games, lagi akong nagpo-post sa IG stories ko, trying to mimick vloggers. Halos mapuno ‘yung stories ko, tapos maraming nagrereply na bakit di ko daw i-try o ituloy ‘yung pagba-vlog. So naisip ko na ituloy na talaga.”