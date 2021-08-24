Leadership role awaits Jack Animam in Serbia, says coach 

CONTINUOUSLY blazing a trail for Filipinas everywhere, Jack Animam will set another high bar for Philippine women's basketball as she suits up for the Radnicki Kragujevac ball club in a top league in Serbia.

The decision was announced on Monday night, Manila time. The 6-foot-2 skipper has spent the past three months in the States under the guidance of Ohio-based handlers East West Private.

Animam is the first Filipina to play pro in Europe.

Earlier this year, she also capped off a sensational run with Shih Hsin University in Taiwan. Animam also saw action in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League.

Her achievements piqued the Serbian team's interest, with the coaching staff saw her as an all-around player and a good addition to the young core they're building.

"We're looking for young players. Jack is fast for her position. She can play with anyone in this league, guard anyone in this league," coach Nenad Milovanovic said.

Jack Animam has always been a leader

Although she's a new recruit, the team had high expectations about what she could bring to the table.

"We hope Jack will be our leader on and off the court. We are very happy to have her in the team. Hope she could bring that double-double here," he added.

Taking on the leadership role is familiar territory for Animam. She led the National University in the UAAP in their stellar championship run, as well as the Gilas Women's team, who clinched a double gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The Malolos, Bulacan native shared that she's just as eager to give her best.

"Pressure is always there but pressure is good. I'll just be me, do everything I can to help the team," she said. "For sure I'll bring in my leadership, and my skills as more of being a defensive player."

