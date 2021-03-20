Irish Magno thanks Kiefer Ravena, other helping hands in heartfelt post

DAYS after wrote about a plea about her family's plight, Irish Magno wrote a heartfelt post, thanking people who extended their help to her family over the past few days.

Magno shared a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday morning, thanking several individuals for their support. Among them was NLEX star Kiefer Ravena.

"Gusto ko lang po magpasalamat sa mga taong ito, kahit na hindi po ako humingi, kusa po silang nagbigay ng tulong sa pamilya ko, sobrang nahihiya po ako sainyo, peor hindi po kayo nagdalawang isip tumulong. Maliit man or malaki, napakalaking bagay po yon," she said.

Her first post, asking for help for her family and containing revelations that she hadn't received her allowance for two months, ignited a firestorm.

Her initial post, however, was taken down the next day, but her colleague Eumir Marcial backed her up with a separate rant. Soon after, Spin.ph columnist Homer Sayson also wrote of the many people who reached out to help Magno's family, "including a very famous PBA player."

Iloilo-born Ravena confirmed via PM to SPIN Life that he reached out to Magno.

After she mentioned the names of the helping hands who gave financial assistance fo her family, the Filipina boxer thanked Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez.

She revealed that she's happy to have already received their allowance for the organization, which was delayed for two months.

"Sa 12 years ko na po sa boxing nag papasalamat po ako sa PSC na binigyan nila ako ng magandang oportunidad para makapag bigay karangalan sa ating bansa, at makatulong sa pamilya," she said.

"Salamat rin po PSC dahil natanggap na namin ang allowance po namin. Sana patuloy nyo lang po kaming suportahan. Especially po kay CHAIRMAN WILLIAM RAMIREZ na naiintndhan ako, yung salitang 'naiintindihan kita, Irish' sobrang nakakataba ng puso."

Currently in Thailand for overseas training as she gets ready for the Olympics, the 29-year-old vowed to continue hard work in hopes of giving the Philippines a gold medal in the prestige tournament.

Magno said, "TODAY! I will be more focused po sa darating na Olympics dahil po sa inyong lahat. KAYA TULOY LANG PO ANG LABAN, sama sama nyo po kaming ipagdasal sa darating na Olympics. GODBLESS po sa ating lahat. WE WIN AS ONE."