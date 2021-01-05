'Have you ever dated a fan?' Lie detector game catches PBA vets, young guns

"HAVE you ever dated a fan?"

Everyone was quick to say no, but a lie detector machine said otherwise, well, at least for Ginebra coach Richard del Rosario and Magnolia star Paul Lee.

That's the kind of entertainment netizens found as PBA players, both past and current, grace the screen of Rec Create's newest episode of their "Let's Be Honest" social media segment.

Former stars (and now coaches) Olsen Racela and Freddie Abuda, Richard Del Rosario and Jason Webb, Alvin Patrimonio and Johnny Abarrientos took part in the game.

They were also joined by Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Prince Caperal, Aljon Mariano and Arvin Tolentino, plus Magnolia teammates Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang in answering a fun Q&A segment. The catch? They've got their hands inside a portable lie-detector machine, which will shock them when it detects deception.

Each duo took turns in asking and answering questions handed by the hosts, and if the detector "politely" disagrees, he needs to take the shock... and a shot of Primera Light brandy.

First question? "Nagsawa ka na ba ever sa amin while we were inside the bubble?"

Of course, everyone answered no.

It gets better. The next question was, "Totoo ba na kapag basketball player, player din in real life?"

Answers differed. Abuda was the first to admit that, yes, it's true, at least in his case. Meanwhile, Aljon, Japeth, and Coach Richard, who all disagreed, were shocked by the machine.

After the "Have you ever dated a fan?" question, the Q&A turned insightful, as the contestants volleyed a query about which era in the PBA had the tougher competition.

Mariano answered: "'Yung ngayon, mas complex, more on strategies 'yung labanan eh."

Caperal, however, paid respects to his forebears. "Yung dati talaga," he said.

His partner Japeth added: "Kung wala naman sila, wala din kami ngayon."

Coach Freddie was quick to say, "'Yung dati, mas madali na kasi practice ngayon," before his duo coach Olsen blurted out a funny remark: "Coach ka na, so ikaw ang nagpapadali ng practice ngayon?"

The next question was another serious one. "Have you ever felt responsible in a game won or lost?" the contestants read out.

Mariano, answering yes, said, "Naiisip ko, pag natatalo, what could've I done better?"

Abuda looks back on a game he shared with Racela. "Oo naalala mo," said the second-chance scoring Scavenger, who spent most of his career in SMB. "May game tayo dati, ako tumira ng tres, talo tayo?"

The last question could only be answered by yes or no. It went: "If we're gonna exchange roles, would I do a better job than you?"

Of course, paying respect to their partners, everyone said no.

Coach Freddie had a few sweet words for pal coach Olsen, though, before the video ended. "Nagpapasalamat talaga ako, pare, na nakilala kita, na naging kaibigan kita," he said to fellow assistant coach.

