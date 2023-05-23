How Jeffren Ganding became the voice of UAAP games

RISING above the din of every thrilling UAAP game is a booming voice that takes fans through all the action and chaos of a UAAP match.

That voice you may have heard live in UAAP basketball and volleyball games belongs to Jeffren Ganding, the league's resident game announcer and coliseum barker.

From hosting university-wide events and playing a short-lived sporting career to taking over the mic on the biggest stage of college sports, Ganding could not have had a better script for his colorful story as the new voice of the UAAP.



Unlikely path to an unexpected role

Ganding is no stranger to the league as a Far Eastern University graduate in 2019 with a degree in Communication.

In his senior year, he received a message from UAAP marketing official Dhel Ocampo — one that marked the start of his career.

"I remember vividly it was nighttime and was having my siesta when Sir Dhel sent me a message if I’m interested in being a UAAP announcer. At that time I had no idea what he meant, ang alam ko lang talaga ay barker na sa jeep," Ganding told SPIN.ph.

"So I joked with him about it then he sent me the clip of the UAAP Season 76 Finals, I think. Then he told me if I’m interested to be the next announcer, so I sent my voice sample for the sake of sending it and not really being 100 percent committed."

But shortly after getting the offer, Ganding faced the bittersweet setback of losing the role to a close friend.

"A week later, I was given the news that Kassie [Gormley], who is a very close friend of mine, got the spot as the new announcer," said Ganding. "Sabi ko sa sarili ko, maybe it’s not for me talaga kasi I have always been a firm believer na kung para sa’yo, even if you don’t force it, para sa’yo talaga."

With his focus already shifted towards his graduation, the stars seemed to realign for Ganding as he earned another shot at the league's game announcer job.

"That same week, I was shopping for graduation clothes na, and then I got a sudden call from Sir Dhel asking for my availability for the games at the FilOil Flying V Centre. Sabi ko, 'Sige, okay.'"

From arriving two hours early for his first game on board in Season 81 (FEU-Ateneo men's volleyball) to meeting then-UAAP commissioner Yul Benosa, an unlikely path to an unexpected role started to make sense for Ganding.

"I was alien to the job, I didn’t know what to expect, I sat there and said yes to an opportunity I had little knowledge of ... [but] that day was my defining moment," Ganding bared. "I could’ve easily said no to that opportunity but [naisip ko na] these are the times that we are defined for our courage — that in order to be great, you have to be brave."

A whole new ballgame

His inexperience in covering basketball made him a target of criticism from fans and colleagues alike — including one particular incident that became the 'turning point of my career.'

"I remember arriving early at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for my first announcing job for the basketball league of Season 82. I greeted every technical official talaga noon at nagpakilala ako," Ganding shared.

"Siyempre first time ko, may mga mistakes ako and may nasabi silang hindi maganda sa akin. I cried in the middle of the game while I was announcing, tinitignan ako ng mga players pero tuloy pa rin ako sa pag announce at pag-iyak."

But instead of walking away, that single incident only strengthened his resolve to do good.

"Sabi ng mentor ko, 'you can always quit and say no, but can you imagine that spot being filled by somebody else?' Eh ayoko," said Ganding.

"Gusto ko magpaka-selfish kasi alam ko deserve ko naman yung pagiging announcer kaya bumalik ako after halftime, ginalingan ko at pinakita ko na I’m not what they say I am na hanggang doon lang ako," he added.

What made him embrace the role was how such an opportunity somehow led him back to his 'first love' — sports.

Ganding used to play competition-level badminton in events such as Batang Pinoy and Milo Badminton Tournament where he competed with the likes of college stars JM Bernardo and July Villabrille.

"It’s something that has always been a dream of mine. I was an athlete before and I trained hard in order for me to play in the UAAP one day, but God had different plans for me so I continued my academic pursuit which I eventually excelled at," shared Ganding.

"I may not have had the chance to play for the UAAP but now I am the one who makes these games awesome, isn’t that cool?"

Adapt and conquer

His time as league barker was rudely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic just as he was getting the hang of it, but Ganding made the most of the cards he was dealt until he eventually found his 'second home.'

He became a streamer at Kumu.

"The pandemic caused me a lot of canceled projects talaga, pero sabi nga nila it is what it is. We just have to make the most of the situation and put it sa advantage ko," Ganding shared.

"Mahirap talaga siya sa una pero kung magmumukmok lang naman ako wala rin mangyayari sa life ko. Now, I also discovered a second home with Kumu [as a livestreamer]."

Not only did Ganding cope with the shutdown of live sports, but he also had to carry the expectations attributed to being the UAAP's newest voice.

Needless to say, he had big shoes to fill upon taking over from the late Rolly Manlapaz — the man who called the shots in Philippine collegiate basketball and local pro leagues for nearly two decades. Manlapaz succumbed to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) after a long health battle in 2018.

To be handed the reins of a beloved character and an icon in Philippine sports brings not only pressure but a heavy responsibility that Ganding fully embraced.

"Rolly [Manlapaz] is the standard, sabi nga nila, and there will never be someone like him. But that uniqueness is a great opportunity also for us to prove na we can do it in different ways," said Ganding.

"Mahirap pantayan si Rolly kaya ang ginagawa ko na lang is to do it my way, sa paraang makikilala naman ako ng tao kasi ako lang gumagawa nun, kagaya nung '#NoNOEntry!'"

UAAP fans may not always get to see the hype man behind the charismatic spiels resonating in the arena, but his remarkably impactful voice and presence surely do not go unnoticed.