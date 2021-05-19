From his favorite ‘ulam’ to Elyu beach trips, how Filipino is Ange Kouame?

"PRE, Filipino ako!"

Ange Kouame celebrated loudly and proudly after his naturalization case was finally approved yesterday, when the office of the President signed Republic Act No. 11543 and granted Filipino citizenship to the 23-year-old Ateneo center.

His Pinoy teammates, colleagues, coaches, classmates, friends, and fans were quick to toast the country's newest citizen, whose social media accounts are festooned with the Philippine flag.

But really, how Filipino is he?

SPIN Life subjected him to a series of slambook questions, so that the 6-foot-10 Ivorian can prove to readers that he’s Pinoy on and off the court.

Since food is part of the culture, and almost every meal is eaten over rice, Ange shared that beef caldereta is his favorite ulam.

Like most young bloods his age, he also enjoys traveling for leisure. He’s been to Tagaytay and he loved the experience.

When circumstances permit, though, Ange would want to ride the north swell in surftown La Union.

Moreover, when not in Katipunan, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year is easy to spot in BGC. It was his favorite hangout or gimik spot.

His Filipina celebrity crush is none other than Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

While he always loved the very approachable and ‘friendly’ attitude of Filipinos, he’s found a confidante in his Ateneo and Gilas teammate Will Navarro.

On the court, though, among the veteran players in the local basketball scene, it's Kiefer Ravena whom he has always admired.

“It's for his work ethics, leadership, and competitiveness,” he told SPIN Life.

He still has a long way to go to learn the language. But his favorite Filipino word shows his Gilas spirit: ‘Puso.’

