With PBA debut, here's how Aldin Ayo hopes to match up against more veteran coaches

WITH HIS move to the PBA, new Converge FiberXers coach Aldin Ayo is relishing the opportunity to prove himself in the country's biggest league.

"I am excited because this is the highest level of competition of basketball. PBA ‘to e," he told Spin.ph. "Excited ako dun sa challenge. Excited ako dun sa mga bagay na matututunan ko. Excited ako makipag-compete sa best coaches and sa best players kasi I’ve always been a student of the game."



This opportunity means he'll be facing off against some of the most storied names in the coaching business.

"When it comes to experience, lamang na lamang talaga sila," he said, running down the names of everyone from Phoenix's Topex Robinson to Ginebra's Tim Cone. "Lahat-lahat ng coaches sa PBA, lamang sila."

New Converge coach Aldin Ayo will go back to the basics

He added, "Hopefully maka-catch up kami through hard work," saying that he was working "double time" to make up for the wide gap of experience against his opponents.

Still, he will rely on the fundamentals to power him through.

"Sa basketball kasi universal naman yun e, as long as long as you know the game, you know the basics, you know the fundamentals, maging okay ka na nun," said Ayo, who had been named to the Converge coaching spot on August 10.

In his pro debut, Ayo brings with him a strong record in collegiate basketball. He won championship titles as a mentor of the De La Salle Green Archers in UAAP season 71, and in College of San Juan Letran in NCAA season 91.

He also brought the UST Growling Tigers to a finals appearance during the UAAP's Season 82. He stayed in España for two seasons.

Last year, the Sorsogon native coached the Bicol Volcanoes in the MPBL, then coached the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 basketball team before landing in the professional basketball league.

Joining him in the FiberXers are McJour Luib as his assistant coach and Joph Cleopas as his strength and conditioning coach.

