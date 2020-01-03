How online vlogging and streaming changed the world for Cong and Team Payaman

LIFE is literally all fun and games for one of the country’s most popular YouTube vloggers, Cong Velasquez, aka Cong TV. And together with his online crew, Team Payaman, the virtual world is sky’s the limit.

Just four years ago, Team Payaman put all their irons in the fire — and then used them to light their way to the top of the vlogging industry.

“Lahat ng ito nagsimula sa trip-trip lang nung 2015, tapos nakita namin na pwede siyang gawin habang nag-eenjoy at kumikita, kaya ‘yun talaga ang nakakuha ng interes naming,” Cong said in an interview with SPIN Life during Tier One Entertainment’s IRL Awards night.

Taking advantage of the thriving industry of online vlogging through YouTube, the crew used the platform to establish their own space in the digital world, creating content that fully expresses the average Pinoy humor and a down-to-earth, relatable lifestyle.

After having established a YouTube empire of 3.03M subscribers and 254,254,017 views , Cong and Team Payaman entered the esports industry, streaming and gaming officially for Tier One.

The crew’s video editor Josh Pint said: “Sa panahon ngayon, sobrang dami ang nakakapag-express ng creativity nila dahil sa online and digital. [Pero] ang maganda dito, hindi puro usual ang nakikita mo."

Pint should know. He was more reserved before, but the work at Team Payaman taught him to come out of his shell.

As Cong narrated: “Dati mahiyain talaga kami, lalo ito si Josh Pint, pero dahil dito matatanggal mo ‘yung hiya mo at masasanay ka makipag-usap at makisalamuha sa ibang tao.”

Pint described the ethos that drives the vlogger crew. "Since we have this team called ‘Team Payaman’, it means you must always strive for the best. Yun naman yung gusto natin, di lang pag sinabing payaman is about money, but also payaman sa talents, skills, friends, character, and attitude,” he said.

The team doesn't just showcase the humor of an always-online generation, but the entire range of Filipino talent, too, with quick-cut videos of humor, simple comedy, music, and lifestyle... while making a living out of it.

“Mahirap na nakukulong ka lang, so we are thinking out of the box through our talents and skills," Pint said. "‘Yung ginagawa namin, double-edged sword siya, hindi ka lang nakakapag-entertain kung hindi natiya-challenge mo din ‘yung sarili mo sa kaya mo pang gawin."