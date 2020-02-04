How is Faith Nisperos adapting to the Lady Eagles' system?

IT TOOK Faith Nisperos a while to decide to transfer from the Nazareth School of National University, where she stayed for five years, to the Ateneo de Manila University.

But it's always been her childhood dream to play for the Lady Eagles.

“Not all people who dream of coming here would actually achieve it. I think I’m very lucky that all the stars aligned for me,” Nisperos said to SPIN Life. “[But] first, I ha[d] to believe na kaya ko.”

The rookie took a systematic approach to prove to herself, her rightful spot in the team.

“I want to look at things that I need to do like a puzzle. Everyday, there’s a piece that I’m going to put into the bigger picture, para dahan-dahan kong makuha ‘yung goal na ‘yon,” she shared.

“I love the team’s character," Nisperos added, "how it was built up on the years na naglalaro sila. And not only that but also the skills and diskarte nila sa game, slowly, na-a-acquire ko na din."

The two-time juniors’ MVP successfully stepped into a leadership role as Ateneo bagged bronze in a pre-season tournament last year. With the eyes of the volleyball community on her as she enters her rookie year at the collegiate level, Nisperos has adapted well to the Blue Eagle system, receiving commendation from coach Oliver Almadro.

Coach Oliver said, “She’s very responsible. Sobrang laking factor kapag may rookie kang ganon, someone who wants to do it on her own, [and] has initiative and enthusiasm all the time.”

The process, however, wasn't a walk in the park as Nisperos admitted to be working twice as hard and even challenging her limits to be able to meet the seasoned team's standards.

"Mahirap siya kasi you have you give your all every day. Of course you want to see everyone succeeding and thriving, but you have to make a mark [as well] that you deserve this spot," she said. "'Yun 'yung mahirap kasi you have to step up everyday."