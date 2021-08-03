Hidilyn Diaz has a message for newest member of the Olympic medal club

IT’S A very exclusive club. And Hidilyn Diaz just warmly welcomed Nesthy Petecio into it.

In a video message posted on Facebook, the weightlifting gold medalist said to Petecio, “Hi Nesthy, congratulations! I know na ginawa mo lahat, and silver medal, additional medal yun sa atin. Pero alam mo, para sa puso ko, at sa puso ng bawat Pilipino, ikaw ang panalo.”

She added: “Congratulations, and thank you for bringing pride and honor sa ating bansa. Alam mo kanina, sasabihin ko na umiiyak ako habang pinapanood ko.”

Diaz called the Irie-Petecio fight “intense”, and also posted a handheld video clip of the bout.

The gold medalist is presumably in her last days of quarantine in the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, following her grand homecoming last week.

Petecio fell to Sena Irie of Japan in her featherweight bout, but achieved what no Filipino has done since Onyok Velasco at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

