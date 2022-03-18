Arwind Santos a BPC contender and tapal king at age 40. He bares secret

ALONGSIDE PBA young guns Robert Bolick, Matthew Wright, Mikey Williams, and Kevin Alas, there was a 40-year-old Arwind Santos in contention for the 'Best Player of the Conference' award in the Governors' Cup.

Santos is currently at fifth place in the statistical points race with 33.50 SPs, joining NLEX guard Alas (33.55), TNT rookie Williams (33.9), Phoenix gunner Wright (34.9) and his NorthPort teammate Bolick who led the field with 39.9 SPs.

The NorthPort veteran, too, sits as the PBA's leader in shotblocks with an average of 1.8 per game at the end of the elims.

His chances at a third BPC award - and his first since 2013 - have been dimmed by NorthPort's failure to reach the playoffs. But his impressive numbers showed that after 16 seasons in the PBA, Arwind can compete against players 10 years younger, and some even almost half his age.

The secret?

"Health at disiplina sa katawan," he told SPIN Life. "Wala talaga akong bisyo, walang yosi, o alak. I-inom lang ako 'pag championship."

Santos also bared that nothing can dampen his drive to keep improving his game. Not even a surprising trade that saw him moved by San Miguel to NorthPort in exchange for Vic Manuel.

"'Nung nawala ako sa SMB, na-motivate lang ako. 'Yung mga teammates ko, coaches, boss, hindi naman nagbago. Ang bago lang, naglalaban kami, pero mga kaibigan ko pa rin sila, para kaming magkakapatid," he shared.

The 6-foot-4 forward is motivated to continue getting better.

"Ang tinitignan ko lang na motivation is 'yung pagsisikap ko na gusto makapag-perform pa rin the same way nagagawa ko nung bata ako, kaya nakakatuwa na kahit papaano, kaya ko pa rin," he said.

Well-settled at the Batang Pier camp, the Kapampangan star believes his team has the potential to compete against champion teams in the future.

"Di man kami nakapasok ngayon, naniniwala ako na malakas ang team na 'to eh," the former FEU star said. "Di pa kami ganon katagal na magkasama pero 'pag nag-improve pa chemistry nito, mas lalakas."

