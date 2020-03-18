Here are memorable dates in Harvey Carey's 17-year PBA career

ON Wednesday, Harvey Carey celebrated his 41st birthday. The long-time TNT cager is the fifth active PBA player to reach the age of 40 joining Asi Taulava, Reynel Hugnatan, Rafi Reavis, and Mark Caguioa.

To honor Carey on his birthday, SPIN.ph compiled a few of the memorable dates of his 17-year career which could come to an end this season if he decides to retire at the end of the 2020 season.

July 13, 2003

It was on this date that Carey captured his first of seven PBA titles with Talk ‘N Text when the Phone Pals copped the Philippine Cup. The Phone Pals beat Coca-Cola, 78-76, in Game Six of the Philippine Cup finals with Taulava finishing with 25 points. Carey also played a key role in the title clincher when he scored 10 points in the match against the Tigers.

Continue reading below ↓

December 15, 2003

Carey capped off a successful rookie season when he became part of the Mythical Second Team during the awards ceremony for the 2003 on this date. A fourth overall selection in that year’s draft, Carey averaged 10.7 points and 8.52 rebounds in the season that saw teammates Taulava winning the MVP and Mythical First Team and Jimmy Alapag capturing the Rookie of the Year and Mythical First Team.

July 13, 2007

It was during this year’s awards where Carey stamped his class as one of the top defensive players in the league by being part of the All-Defensive Team for the 2006-2007 season. Carey, who also averaged 7.58 rebounds that season, was joined in the group by Wynne Arboleda, Gary David, Arwind Santos, and Nelbert Omolon.





Continue reading below ↓

May 22, 2011

Carey played his first All-Star Game on this date held in the island of Boracay. The Sonoma State product scored eight points in the game with the North All-Stars beating the South All-Stars, 133-129. Marc Pingris topscored in the game with 24 points to win the MVP award.

March 14, 2019

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado



Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On this date, Carey showed his longevity as well as loyalty by playing his 700th game of his career with just one team when he played for TNT in its 127-89 win over Blackwater at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. Carey, who turned 40 four days after the feat, played 11 minutes and had four points and four rebounds, joining Alvin Patrimonio and Caguioa as the only players who played for 700 games or more in just one team.