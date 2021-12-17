'Ang lala, ang bastos': Gretchen Ho disgusted by comments on fan pics with NBA players

(PEP.ph) Ikinadismaya ng TV5 sports reporter na si Gretchen Ho ang hindi magagandang komento ng ilang netizens kapag nagpapakuha siya ng fan photos kasama ang NBA players.

Ayon kay Gretchen, palagi niya itong nararanasan.

Sa kanyang Twitter account nitong Huwebes ng gabi, December 16, ibinahagi niya ang isang direct message sa Instagram mula sa isang netizen.

Mababasa sa mensahe ng netizen na mukhang may in-assume itong kababalaghan sa reporter dahil sa picture ni Gretchen kasama ang isang NBA player.

Ang latest selfie ni Gretchen kasama ang isang NBA player ay si Stephen Curry na in-upload niya sa Twitter noong December 15.

Si Curry ay sikat na player ng Golden State Warriors.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Buong mensahe ng netizen: "Hey Gretchen, I hope you're doing well. Advice ko lang sayo is don't ride the C*CK CAROUSEL okay? It will damage you emotionally and mentally."

Disgusted Gretchen Ho reveals she always get messages like this

Pagtataka ni Gretchen, bakit ganun kung mag-isip ang mga tao sa katulad niyang nagpapakuha lamang ng fan photo.

Saad niya: "Geez. When you take fan photos with NBA players, why do people immediately assume something happened I have gotten this so many times. Pwede ba."

Naka-relate naman dito ang TV host ding si Cesca Litton.

Kuwento ni Cesca: "I hosted an event with an international celeb guest a while back and someone posted a comment on the pic saying "k*n*nt*t mo yan?".

"Some people really think they get a free pass for saying disgusting things if it's on the internet. Their time will come."

Tugon ni Gretchen: "Grabe diba? I'm sure this happens more often than people notice. Ang lala at ang bastos."

Continue reading below ↓

Maraming netizens ang nakisimpatiya sa post na ito ni Gretchen.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.