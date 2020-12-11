Brownlee sends love to Ginebra from miles away: 'Wish I was there'

OF the thousands of Ginebra fans around the world, Justin Brownlee might just stand the proudest.

The resident import celebrated the team's victory from miles away, after the Gin Kings claimed its first All-Filipino title in 13 years.

"Happy Ginebra got the championship! Never Say Die," the 32-year-old told SPIN Life on Friday, as he expressed his congratulations for his teammates.

Brownlee, whose naturalization case remains pending in the House of Representatives, can attest the whole team exterted a great deal of effort for their hard-earned victory for this conference.

"Just so happy for everybody. Well-deserved. I know everyone worked extremely hard for it. I wish I could've been there," he continued.

Brownlee has seen championships with Ginebra for four times already. But the big W this week was still a happy bit of news for him.

"I miss you guys! I love you guys! See you soon," he added.

Brownlee is set to see action overseas within the next few months.

