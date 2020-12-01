Freshman, point guard, Gilas prospect: Fil-Am baller Vanessa de Jesus continues to impress

FIL-AM Gilas Women's prospect Vanessa de Jesus once again stamped her mark in the US-NCAA, making a career-high 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Duke University as they claimed their second straight win of the conference.

In just her second game as the only freshman in the squad, the Filipina baller showed tenacity, taking matters in her own hands as the Blue Devils dominated over Western Carolina, 83-56, on Monday afternoon (Manila time).

The 18-year-old point guard recorded a perfect 6-of-6 field goals, and 3-of-3 from the deep in the first half.

It was her second impressive performance after her big debut last week where she tallied 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Blue Devils coach Kara Lawson commended her breakout run. “[De Jesus] has the ball in her hands a lot, and she only had one turnover, played almost 38 minutes, and that's a high volume of handling the ball when you're the point guard," she said.

PHOTO: Facebook/Duke Women's Basketball



"It's important — we can't give away possessions, and so we really want to keep [turnovers] as low as possible," the coach continued in an article published by the Duke Chronicle, the university's official student publication.

The Fil-Am baller and her squad will next face the East Carolina on December 5.

