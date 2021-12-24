Norwoods keen to have action-packed holidays this year

WITH GABE on his ongoing PBA season, Lei now able to watch live, and the kids taking interest in spin life, gabe norwood, lei norwood, family, christmas, holidays,casual hoops and games, the Norwoods are looking to some hoops-filled holidays.

After almost two years spent in bubbles or home quarantines, Gabe and Lei are gearing up a different and more special time with their family this year-ender.

"I think out holidays are going to be full of basketball since Gabe's going to be playing, which is awesome, I'm excited to finally watch live," Lei shared with SPIN Life.

The 6-foot-5 forward is to grace the courts with home team Rain or Shine on the 26th against TNT Tropang Giga.

"It's going to be a working holiday for him but we're still going to be able to maximize out time together in between those game days," she added.

The lovely PBA wife shared she sure did miss watching him play by the sidelines.

At home, though, their three sons Cassius, Orion, and Idris are fond of basketball — both actual and video game form, via NBA 2K22. Often times, they're seen shooting on the court, too, on. casual day.

"Most likely [our holidays] would be centered around the basketball game, whethere it's live or on NBA 2K. I think either one will happen but I'm definitely excited for the holiday season, and I know the boys are extremely excited," Gabe added.

Gabe Norwood and family are Pinoy ambassadors of NBA 2K22

As NBA2K22 launched a new holiday campiagn, the couple are one of the three Pinoy ambassadors of the game.

"For sure the three of them are super into sports, it runs in the family. [Playing] is something level of competition and it's something that we enjoy together," he shared.

Lei added: "Their favorite with NBA 2K was playing the classic [mode], the legend teams. They get a lot of information, [and] that's actually the cool part of playing the game as well. You can learn some background about players that you never got to see play, and I think that's what our kids enjoy as well."

