San Juan mayor Francis Zamora goes into self-quarantine

THE MAYOR of one of the cities hardest hit by COVID-19 has decided to self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the disease.

In a statement released on social media today, Francis Zamora announced, “In the interest of public safety, I will be going on self-quarantine starting today March 29 up to April 11, 2020.”

He assured constituents that he would still manage day to day operations in the embattled city.

Zamora also used his issued statement to announce that a 25-room COVID-19 ward in San Juan Medical Center, as well as a 100-bed “overflow quarantine facility” built inside San Juan City Science High School, are on track to be opened within the week.

He was informed of his staff member’s diagnosis at 10 a.m. today. He said that this staffer is “not experiencing any symptons […] Still, I have asked him to avail of the necessary treatment and to go on a quarantine effective immediately.”

Zamora himself is “in perfect physical condition and I have no COVID-19 symptoms at all,” his statement continued.

As of March 28, San Juan City has 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10 confirmed deaths.