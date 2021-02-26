Volleyball community seeks help for young player battling stage 4 cancer

THE VOLLEYBALL community once again unites as former UAAP Girls player Sheila Guirindola called for help.

At only 20 years old, Guirindola has been in and out of the hospital over the past few months. She has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma (a stage IV cancer) and secondary anemia.

Hospitalized since December last year, her family is need of monetary help for her chemotherapy and medical bills, as well as Type B+ blood donors for her treatment.





After her juniors stint with Far Eastern University High School Girls Team B, she pursued college in the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and is a scholar under athletic scholarship.

Her current and former teammates, testifed to the young player's dedication to the game and kindness both on and off the court.

Meanwhile, volleyball stars Jem Ferrer, Kathy Bersola, and Czarina Carandang helped in spreading the word for Sheila.

"Any amount will do and be much appreciated. Prayers for Sheila," the Perlas Spiker wrote on Twitter posting details about Guirindola.

Bersola shared Ferrer's post on Facebook while Carandang posted a separate tweet asking the netizens to help through a retweet.

Perlas Spikers team manager Rye Sordan also sent out this plea via Twitter: "[Knocking] on your doors to generous souls who are willing to help out. Details are in the photo. Please RT to make a difference."

