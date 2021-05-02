Former GAB chief and PSC commissioner Domeng Cepeda passes away

FORMER Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Dominador ‘Domeng’ Cepeda passed away on Sunday.

He was 86.

Cepeda headed the country’s regulatory body for professional sports from 1994 to 2001, serving under the terms of Presidents Ramos and Estrada.

Current GAB head Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra and his office condoled with the family of his predecessor.

A lawyer, Cepeda also briefly served as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commissioner.

Cepeda’s death came just a few days after former Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Celso Dayrit passed away. Dayrit was also a former PSC commissioner.

