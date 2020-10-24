Former dancer turned security guard now makes viral Tiktok vids in Butuan City

WHEN break time comes during his shift, security guard Ryniel Pineda brings a bit of his old life back when he logs on to TikTok to post yet another video.

“Nagti-Tiktok ako dahil talaga rin namang kinahiligan ko talagang sumayaw noon pa,” Pineda tells Summit Media.

He used to be part of a dance group and even became a choreographer in Cebu City. But then he moved back to his hometown of Butuan to get a more stable job as a security guard. However, Pineda now uses TikTok to keep his passion for dancing alive.

The hospital where he’s stationed doesn’t mind.

“Alam rin po nila na yung pagti-TikTok ko is nasa tamang oras,” he said. “Atsaka masaya rin naman sila na naging ganito ang nangyari sa akin ngayon.”

He added: “Proud po talaga sila sa akin, sa mga video na nagva-viral.”

