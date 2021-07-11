Former basketball head Jalasco now heads wushu federation

REMEMBER former Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP) president Freddie Jalasco?

The former presidential son-in-law is back in a new capacity as the recently elected head of the Wushu Federation Philippines.

Jalasco was unanimously voted as president of the association by its 15-strong Board of Trustees in a virtual election observed by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) general manager Dinah Remolacio.

He became the first non-Chinese speaking leader of the 32-year-old local governing body of the sport that evolved from Chinese martial arts dating back to 2,000 years.

Former basketball chief

Prior to his election, Jalasco served as vice president and executive director of the wushu body.

Jalasco was BAP president from 1993 to 2001, succeeding former Fiba president Gonzalo ‘Lito’ Puyat.

The late Tiny Literal served as the next basketball head after Jalasco.

Meanwhile, reelected to their respective positions were chairman Jimmy Tan, executive vice-president Eddy Tanteko and secretary-general Julian Camacho.

Ice Skating Union secretary general Benito Lim, who was chosen vice chairman, led the other elected officers that included Anna Gan, 1st vice president, Ronald Ong, 2nd vice president, and Bobby Hongliangyi, treasurer.

Jimmy Ong, Samson Co, Tansuitong Candelaria, Lily Lim, Willy Wang, Ellen Ang and Richa Fernandez round out the WFP Board of Trustees.

Benito Lim, Jimmy Ong and Camacho were past federation presidents, while Tanteko, the two Ongs, and Benito Lim are among the founders.

Co was the first Filipino back-to-back worldwWushu champion and Wang, also a world champion, clinched a gold medal in the wushu competition held in conjunction with the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

