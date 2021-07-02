Jordan Heading glad to be part of 'no fear' Gilas

HE WAS late to the Gilas party. But at the end of their Olympic Qualifying Tournament journey, Jordan Heading didn't end up last.

He shone as the lone bright spot for the Philippines in its loss against Dominican Republic in the Belgrade OQT, 94-67, on Friday morning (Manila time).

It was less than two weeks before the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers tipoff when Heading was slotted into to the Gilas Pilipinas pool. He and Jaydee Tungcab were chosen to fill the spots left by three injured players in Rey Suerte, Dave Ildefonso, and Matt Nieto.

Five games later (three in Clark for the Asia Cup qualifiers, and two in Belgrade in the OQT), the 25-year-old has already proven himself effective in the blue and white kit.

In its game against the Dominican Republic, Heading delivered for 16 points, out of 4-of-6 shooting, to lead the Filipinos.

Jordan Heading is Gilas proud

The entire Gilas stint has been quite an experience.

"It feels incredible to be able to represent the Philippines again on the world stage," he told SPIN Life. "The love and support we've received has been amazing."

A decade ago, the Fil-Aussie suited up for the national youth team, and he's just glad to be back.

He said it was one of a kind opportunity to be playing with the Filipinos, for the Filipinos.

"Hooping with Filipinos is always a fun time. They show no fear regardless of the opponent. Whether they play in local leagues or on the world stage, their mindset is always the same and those are the types of guys you want to go in to battle with," Heading explained.

