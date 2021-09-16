Delivery riders juggled job, school to earn college degrees

THE road to success is never easy, but two foodpanda riders show that with grit and determination, you can reach your dreams. Bernardo Paderan and Junifer Dimaano are two of the delivery riders who take to the streets every day in order to earn their livelihood. While ensuring a smooth and efficient delivery service for their customers, they are also in pursuit of a dream, which they were both able to accomplish this year – obtaining their college diplomas.

Against the odds

Bernardo Paderan is 31 years old, married with two children. He had to stop schooling after graduating from high school because his parents could not support his studies. He worked at several factories as a production worker. With a more stable schedule, he saw an opportunity to enroll in a BS Information Technology Course at Access College in 2017.

There were still challenges, though, because he only had a bike which he would use to go to work and to his classes afterwards. “Nakikiusap na lang ako sa professor at nag-aadvanced studies,” he recalls.

He and his wife decided to invest in a motorcycle and he took on a job as a foodpanda rider in 2019 because it would fit his schedule better. “I was able to manage my time better, kahit kayod pa din. Ang shifts ko before or after ng classes” he said.

The hard work paid off and he has recently graduated Cum Laude of his batch. He has this advice for those who are undergoing challenges: “Huwag silang tumigil sa gusto nila mangyari. Kung may problema ka, harapin mo, huwag mong iwasan. Laging may paraan para dyan.”

Called to action

Junifer Dimaano had a good start back in their province of Ozamis, but when he moved to Manila at 18, it was the beginning of the turn of events in his life.

He lived with the family of his best friend for many years while working as a fast-food crew. At the same time, it was a period in his life when he realized he needed to make up his mind about his future, “Yung mga kaklase ko nung high school nakikita ko magaganda na ang buhay kasi nakapag tapos na sila.” On a whim, he enrolled in a Hotel and Restaurant Management course at Access College.

He was already struggling to meet the tuition so he thought of applying as a foodpanda rider. “Third year, First Sem ko na noon. Kinausap ko ang mga foodpanda riders na nagdedeliver sa amin tapos may nagpadala sa akin ng application form. Ang laking tuwa ko nung natanggap ako,” he says.

“Nagulat ako na one-week pa lang akong rider ng foodpanda, naka-ipon ako ng pambili ng sarili kong bike!” He had enough to cover his tuition and living expenses with his new job, and he also had more time to study. “Since online naman ang classes, nag-aaral ako habang nag dedeliver. Mababait pa ang mga deliveries ko, kasi kapag sinasabi ko na mage-exam lang ako pumapayag sila.” He returns the favor by making sure that his customers are happy with his service.

Now that he has finished his studies as part of Batch 2021, he looks back at all the challenges that he had to go through, and savors the sweet taste of success. “For those who are still struggling with life, he says, “lumaban ka lang ng patas sa buhay, huwag ka mag-isip na gumawa ng masama. Samahan mo lang ng sipag at tiyaga at gagabayan ka ng Diyos.”

Partner in success

“We are inspired by Bernardo and Junifer who are among our riders who continue to strive for greatness amidst hardship. We are happy to have been part of their success stories,” says Daniel Marogy, Managing Director of foodpanda Philippines. “foodpanda will continue to provide opportunities for those who aspire to do the same.”

Foodpanda is immensely proud of the accomplishments of its two riders and is giving them graduation gifts of brand-new cell phones from its fleet partner Realme.

