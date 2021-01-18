As karatekas enter bubble for Olympic training, Fil-Jap Junna Tsukii trains from miles away

AS Karate Pilipinas national athletes began to enter the "Calambubble" training facility last weekend, Japan-based Filipina karateka Junna Tsukii is also girding herself for the Olympics, but from miles away.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist shared that she's set to participate in an Karate1 overseas league for the next three months to get herself ready for the Paris tournament in June 11 to 13. This will be the final qualification competition for the Tokyo Olympics.

"In prep for the Olympic qualifying, I will be in the Premier League, where the top 200 players in the world can participate. It will be held in Portugal in February, Azerbaijan in March, and Morocco in April," she told SPIN Life. "I haven't been able to participate in official tournaments for about a year, so I think those are very important."

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

This year's Olympics will mark karate's debut as a medal event. And Tsukii, alongside Jamie Lim and Joane Orbon, are all eyeing for a spot as they represent the Philippines.

Due to the restrictions brought by the pandemic, the 28-year-old's couldn't train or compete for almost the entire year of 2020. However, she was able to squeeze in an overseas training camp last November in Serbia.

"Since returning to Japan March of last year, I have been continuing a new program for the Olympics with the support of sponsors, so I'm always ready for the tournament," she said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Tsukii assured SPIN Life that she's very much aware of health and safety protocols when visiting other countries. She also said that she's in contact with Karate Pilipinas, in hopes of meeting the national team prior to the Paris qualifiers.

"Yes we are in contact in [group chats]. I am also happy that my teammates are getting ready for the tournament in a very good environment," she said.