Six-footer Fil-Am Alexis Mark to debut with Boise State in US-NCAA

STRAIGHT out of Sierra Canyon, 6-foot-0 Fil-AM Alexis Mark is about to make her mark in the US-NCAA D1, debuting with the Boise State University Athletics.

For three years, 2017 to 2019, she formed the second half of a duo with Vanessa de Jesus, another Fil-Am Gilas Women's prospect. They both played for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, and took home an Open Division Championship title last year.

Mark will be one of the seven freshman to saddle up for the Broncos, as six seniors vacate their positions in the team.

"Alexis is very athletic, very bright, and has played at a very high level at Sierra Canyon," head coach Gordy Presnell said in a feature published by broncosports. "She's going to have a lot of fans here at Boise State."

According to the Los Angeles Times, she is an all-around player who can offer a fair share on both team's offense and defense.

The Boise State Women's Basketball team is a back-to-back Mountain West champion.

Mark and the rest of the team will be facing the College of Idaho in the opener of the conference on Saturday (Manila Time).

