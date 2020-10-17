WATCH: Fast food worker who attends online class during breaks explains her viral pic

A WORKING student since 2016, Jan Dominique Agravante is used to attending classes in between shifts.

The pandemic, however, has made things a little different.

The fourth year student, who’s taking up Business Administration at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina, would now take her online classes during her breaks at work. Here’s her story in this new Summit Originals video:

“May schedule po kasi kaming panghapon,” she explained. “So yung shift ko is pang-closing sa duty ko. Yung break time ko nun, nag-o-online class po ako nun at that time.”

A viral photo of Agravante showed her sitting down on the floor in her restaurant’s back room, mask pulled down to her chin, phone propped up above sacks of supplies.

“Time management lang po,” she said when we asked her how she handles her dual loads.

She’s thankful that she’s still able to work during the pandemic. “Nung binigyan na ako ng chance na makapag-duty uli, grinab ko na po yung opportunity.”

Her family is what keeps her motivated. “Hindi ako pwedeng mapagod kasi para kina mama at papa ang ginagawa ko.”

