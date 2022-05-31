Fans praise 'Coach Eya Laure' for stepping up during Ateneo-UST timeout

DESPITE SUFFERING a sweep at the hands of the Ateneo Lady Eagles, the “Kapitana” Eya Laure stood up for the struggling UST Golden Tigresses, who couldn't break past the 20-point mark throughout three sets.

On Twitter, 'Eya Laure' briefly trended as netizens praised her for her “all-around” attitude, including a speech that rallied the troops during a timeout in the third set when UST was down 1-5.

“Magtulungan tayo!" she was heard saying. "Hindi pwedeng isa, hindi pwedeng dalawa, kailangang nating magtulungan kasi kung magtutulungan tayo… kakayanin natin sila, kaya na natin sila kailangan lang ituloy yung tine-training natin na tama!”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Here's how netizens are reacting to rallying cry of Eya Laure:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Laure ended up scoring 14 points, her lowest in the Season 84 since the opening of the UAAP volleyball tournament against Far Eastern University.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.