Nothing can stop this 64-year-old Ginebra fan from screaming 'Never Say Die' from the sidelines

64-YEAR-OLD Nanay Maria Elena Lukasan doesn't mind solo traveling from her home in Bustos, Bulacan just to cheer for her favorite team, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. Yes, even for practice scrimmages.

On Tuesday, she shrugged off the inconvenience and traveled all the way to the Smart Araneta Coliseum by herself just to show her support for the Gin Kings in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals Game 1.

Why?

Because the most storied fandom of the big league has become her home away from home for a good 50 years and counting.

“Basta kaya ko, lahat ng activities nila, sumasama ako, lahat, mapa-practice, mapa-laro,” she shared with SPIN Life. “Second family ko na ang Ginebra. Marami akong naging kaibigan at naging pamilya sa kanila.”

She continued: “’Pag may pamasahe ako papuntang Maynila, talagang pumupunta ako pati sa practice. Kaya ko pa naman umakyat ng mga hagdan. Tapos, uupo ako sa malapit kapag may pera."

Nanay Maria revealed that she was already a PBA fan since age 14, and has been a solid Ginebra supporter since the days of time-tested Robert Jaworski, who, according to her, personally calls her by her first name.

“Maria Elena, ‘yan ang kilala sa akin ni Jawo,” she said. “Nakakausap ko ‘yung mga players, very approachable sila, magaling maglaro, at marunong makisalamuha sa tao.”

When asked what she gains from all these, Nanay Maria quickly took her phone out of her pocket and showed her wallpaper, a photo with LA Tenorio, before she scans the rest of her saved photos with the Gin Kings in her gallery.

“Okay na ako sa ‘salamat’ mula sa kanila, proud to be a Ginebra fan ako kasi mababait lahat ang mga players ng Ginebra, lahat sila favorite ko,” she said.