In Tokyo, Eumir Marcial chases a dream he shares with his 71-year-old dad

EUMIR Marcial built his boxing dream from a very young age. And guiding him all throughout this journey is his father, Eulalio.

Marcial was only around six or seven years old when he started getting interested in boxing after watching older cousin, Rocky, who was a former national team member, as well as World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Super Featherweight champion.

Now, almost two decades later, the 25-year-old is one of the most highly anticipated Filipino bets currently vying for an Olympics podium, with the Associated Press naming him as the agency's bet to win the middleweight gold.

And so the goal that was once just wishful thinking is slowly becoming more real, day by day.

On the cusp of his Tokyo competition, he's dedicating it all to his 71-year-old dad.

"This has been mine and my father's dream. We have been dreaming of this since I was a kid," he said. "I will give my best performance."

He added: "I will do everything to get a gold medal while leaving the rest to God. Please support and pray for me."

Marcial is to set to grace the stage on August 7th, as he awaits for his opponent after earning a bye in the round of 16.

