SJ Belangel confident, excited ahead of challenging Belgrade matchups

GUNNING for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics is one thing. But getting a shot at facing the world's best players is something the young Gilas Pilipinas squad is relishing when the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade gets underway on Thursday.

"For me, sobrang excited ko talaga knowing na Serbia and Dominican Republic 'yung kalaban, it's going to be a great experience for me, and for the team for sure," guard SJ Belangel shared with SPIN Life.

He's among the youngest in a squad that has an average age of just 22.4 years old — the youngest Gilas team to ever be fielded. Plus, Belangel is the smallest man in the lineup at just 5'10".

But who could forget his sensational buzzer beater that dealt Korea a painful loss, 81-78, in their first game in the Clark Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers?

Of course, in Belgrade, the competition is on another level entirely. But Belangel is clearly enthusiastic about the challenge.

"Imagine, makakalaro namin NBA players? Dun talaga makikita din namin kung saan na talaga ang level namin as a team," Belangel continued.

Opponent Serbia has a long list of well-respected veterans on its roster. Topping the list are Miami Heat forward Nemanja Bjelica and Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic.

The youthful team vowed that they won't let their awe get the better of them, declared Belangel.

"For us, we just have to take it one game at a time, step by step lang. We have to play as a team, and grab every moment we have on the court," SJ said.

Although their lineup has been battered by injuries hitting key players in Dwight Ramos, Ange Kouame, and Carl Tamayo, 22-year-old Belangel is counting on coach Tab Baldwin's tactics.

"Sa amin, nandyan na 'yung confidence. We just have to stick together and trust the system of Coach Tab," he added.

Gilas plays Serbia on July 1, Thursday, and Dominican Republic on July 2, Friday, Manila time.

