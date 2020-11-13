LOOK: CJ Perez, Kiefer + more reunite with loved ones after a month inside bubble

AS the PBA begins the All-Filipino playoffs in earnest and the highways have been cleared of flood, the bottom four teams (NLEX, Blackwater, Terrafirma, and NorthPort) have finally returned to their homes after one whole month of being away.

Their conference run this year may have been cut short, but at least they're back with their families and loved ones.

CJ Perez, who led the top scorers this conference even as his team sputtered in the standings, shared this sweet event on his Instagram account.

"Missed you guys," he said, posting a family photo of himself, his wife, and his two lovely daughters.

NorthPort's Jervy Cruz also took an adorable family selfie and posted his little celebration.

On the comments section, good pal and fellow dad Ryan Araña of Rain or Shine said, "Haaaaay sarap nyan pre namiss ko na mag ina ko."

Cruz wished him luck as RoS takes on the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, NLEX's Kiefer Ravena posted an Instagram story video showing his reunion with his girlfriend, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, as well as their puppy.

Kevin Ferrer also shared an Instagram story, as he and his long-time girlfriend prep for a weekend together for the first time in a month.

