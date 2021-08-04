EJ Obiena reacts to Junnie Boy comparisons: 'Medyo kamukha nga'

DURING his campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, netizens noticed that EJ Obiena has a striking resemblance to Junnie Boy, the popular vlogger known for the trademark “Boy, meron akong kuwento” intro to his content.

Apparently, Obiena has noticed it as well.

Obiena said he is aware of such reactions on social media, and acknowledged the similarity between him and Junnie Boy, who is part of Cong TV’s Team Payaman.

“Nakita ko ‘yun eh. Medyo kamukha ko nga. Nagulat ako,” said Obiena on Wednesday morning during a press conference organized by the Philippines Athletic Track and Field Association (Patafa).

'Meron akong kwento'

Ever since the start of Obiena’s Olympic campaign, memes have emerged, with Junnie Boy even joking that the Tokyo stint blew his cover.

“Pag tapos nitong Olympics may ikwekwento ako sa inyo tungkol sa dalawang bansa na nakalaban ko,” said Junnie Boy.

Obiena’s Olympic campaign wasn’t exactly the result he wanted as he finished 11th in the competition after failing to clear the 5.80-meter mark.

But a day after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics campaign, Obiena now has a message to Junnie Boy.

“Hit me up,” said Obiena.

