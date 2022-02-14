Dwight Ramos ranks 3rd in B.League Valentine

"SAINT Dwight" Ramos is at it again, making hearts melt even in Japan.

Out of 51 candidates, the Filipino import of Toyama Grouses placed third in Japan B.League's "B.League Valentine 2022."

Dwight Ramos in B.League Valentine

The activity is just a mini-appreciation contest among its active players, solely made for entertainment.

Player nominees are listed for the competition that is done through online voting using hashtags.

It runs for a two-week long period, and winners are announced on Valentine's Day.

Chiba Jets' Sota Okura had the most number of votes with 14,533 followed by Josh Scott of Utsonomiya Brex with 14,466. The 23-year-old Ramos comes next with 10,939.

During the time period, even Ramos' girlfriend, Kim Kianna Dy, joined and used the hashtags.

Here are some of the fans' entries, too, in support of the Gilas star.

