From Japan foes to Gilas pals: Winning together is big for Dwight, Thirdy, Juan GDL

IN JAPAN, they were at each other's figurative throats. But now, they finally came together for a hard-earned victory.

Japan B.League imports Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, and Juan Gomez de Liano got a taste of success wearing the Gilas jersey as they defeated India, 88-64, to clinch the first win in the February window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Friday night, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The younguns contributed their fair share of buckets with 32 points of 88 coming from Ramos and Ravena (who scored 17 and 15, respectively), while GDL added three.

For the three, the moment felt surreal.

Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez de Liano glad to be on the same team

“It felt good. Thirdy, Juan, all of us had our experience in Japan. We were really happy to come back for the national team. It was great being out there with them and seeing us get the win together,” Ramos said in the post-game interview.

It was the Gilas' first game with live audience since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. For Dwight, though, it was his first home-based game, which makes it even more special.

“That was crazy, I’ve been here for awhile and this is really my first game with a crowd here at the Araneta. I was really happy that we were able to win, that’s all that’s in my head coming into the game. I was like ‘this is my first time playing here, it has to be my first win,” he continued.

The 24-year-old also had four rebounds, three assists, and one steal for the PH.

