Dogs helped save this family’s life as Typhoon Ulysses raged

FOR the family of Ma. Lydia “Arly” Torio — and many other familes across Luzon — the arrival of Typhoon Ulysses was a traumatic experience.

As powerful winds and rain swept down from the skies, their home in Montalban, Rizal, was quickly flooded, the waters reaching up to the roofs. While Torio and two of her children were able to make it to a neighbor’s house, her husband and son, along with some friends, had to stay behind and huddle on their house’s rooftop.

With them were the family’s six dogs.

It was the dogs, Torio said, that helped her husband and the others in that house survive through the devastation of the storm.

From the roof of the higher neighboring house, she could only watch helplessly as her family climbed onto the top of their house as the waters rose and the trees bent under the raging wind.

“Sa loob ng trapal, doon magdamag nag-spend habang bumabayo yung malakas na ulan at hangin,” Torio tearfully recounted. “Nandudoon sila lahat sa bubungan ng bahay namin, kasama ng alaga naming aso. Talagang doon pa lang na-save pati buhay nila kasi yung init ng katawan ng aso, yun yung isa sa mga nagpainit ng katawan nila sa magdamag na pag-ulan at saka paghangin nang malakas.”

Despite the tremendous damage to their property, she’s grateful that every member of her family, including the dogs, made it out of Ulysses alive.

“Sabi ko, ang importante, buhay rin kayo,” Torio recalled saying when the waters finally receded and the family was reunited. “Wala na pong tinginan sa mga materyal na bagay kasi magsikap ka na lang, magtrabaho ka uli, makakapagbili ka pa rin niyan e.”

In the aftermath of Ulysses, at least 73 Filipinos perished from the typhoon. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture is estimated to be at least P8 billion, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.