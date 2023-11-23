WATCH: When not on the court, RHJ digs the beat as 'DJ Rondaddy'

IT'S no longer surprising to see Rondae Hollis-Jefferson make waves on the court, but have you seen him rock it out with an audio mixer?
The prolific TNT import, also known as 'DJ Rondaddy' recently shared a few clips of his self-produced beats, creating a social media profile for his other persona.
Earlier this week, the 28-year-old American-Jordan standout uploaded a couple of clips of himself playing with an audio mixer.
"Music is healing for many... It'll bring so many people together to bring out their inner child in themselves," he explained.
It also showed that he has had a few stints in clubs and bars around Bonifacio Global City.
Check out his samples here:
Some homemade beats for starters
The night is young in Forbestown
Livin' life
Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph