For Dindin Santiago-Manabat, championship is the best pasalubong for her daughter

TO ACHIEVE what she wanted to do this conference, Dindin Santiago-Manabat made big sacrifices in her personal life.

First, she missed her daughter's birthday last July 24 as they entered the bubble in Ilocos Norte. Then, she had to endure being away from her family for a couple of weeks — setting aside her mommy duties to focus on being a pro athlete.

It was tough, of course.

But soon after Chery Tiggo dethroned Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday night, becoming the league's first-ever professional champions, Santiago-Manabat knew that her hard work had paid off.

"Sobrang saya kasi 'yung sakripisyo, 'yung hirap na malayo sa kanila. Iba 'yung pakiramdam eh, pero saya lang talaga nararamdaman ko kasi ito na binigay na sa amin 'yung panalo," she said.

Grand homecoming awaits for Dindin Santiago-Manabat

It will be quite a homecoming for Santiago-Manabat, as she heads back to her daughter, Chloe, this Saturday.

"Lagi naman sinasabi ng anak ko na hihintayin niya ako pag-uwi, so ngayon, pag-uwi ko, sobrang worth it, sobrang saya," she added.

In the do-or-die Game three, as the Crossovers escaped Creamline from two sets down, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8, the 6-foot-2 winger put up an all-time performance of 32 points off 30 attacks, a block, and an ace.

She also averaged 23 points per game in the finals series.

