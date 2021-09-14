People

US Open mixed doubles champ is another tennis ace with Filipino roots

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Desirae Krawczyk on Instagram

THE US Open has emerged as a hotbed of talents who can trace their roots to the Philippines.

Counting out Alex Eala, who was born and raised here, there's Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who made it to the finals of the women's singles.

Then there's Desirae Krawczyk, born in California to a Filipina mother, who conquered the 2021 US Open mixed doubles with along with British partner Joe Salisbury.

In the final, they toppled the pair of Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, 7-5, 6-2, to capture the crown in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City.

    Desirae Krawcyk once faced off versus Tin Patrimonio

    Krawczyk, 27, is currently ranked World No. 20 in the Women’s Tennis Federation doubles rankings.

    Prior to the US Open success, she has two other mixed doubles Grand Slam titles: A French Open with Salisbury, and a Wimbledon with Neal Skupski of Britain.

    Her mom, Maria, is from Cagayan.

    Roughly a decade ago, Krawczyk saw action in the Philippine Columbian Association Open Tennis Championships. She defeated Anna Christine Patrimonio, 7-6, 6-3, in the final.

    With her recent feat, she becomes the first person to win three consecutive Grand Slam mixed doubles titles since 2006, and only the seventh player in the Open era (since 1968) to nab three mixed doubles title within the same year.

