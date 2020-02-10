Blind in one eye, yet Danny Diocampo has clear vision of his basketball future

DANNY Diocampo got into an accident while playing basketball in his teenage years that left him facing the risk of getting blind.

While a harrowing experience at a crucial, growing stage could have left others traumatized and abandoning the sport most Filipinos love, it only motivated him to play at a more competitive level – and do well in life.

Despite playing with only one good eye since he was in fourth-year high school, Diocampo has still played well enough to suit up for college and amateur teams, and now for Muntinlupa in the National Basketball League-Philippines.

And he’s not just there to make up the numbers; the 6-foot-1 combo forward is one of the Emeralds’ go-to guys, thriving in the low post and midrange on offense, as well as being a reliable rebounder on the other end.

He was one of only two Emeralds who scored in double digits in their loss to the Cavite Ballers last week, dropping 10 points, on top of seven boards and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

“Hindi naman ako naaapektuhan pagdating sa paglalaro, pag pasa ng bola sa akin,” Diocampo insisted in a chat with SPIN.ph after the game. “Para sa akin, normal lang din yung paglalaro ko.”

But he admits he hasn’t seen clearly through his left eye since it was hit by an opponent due to what he says was a misunderstanding during a pickup game in his senior year in high school.

“Parang may tubig sa ilalim,” Diocampo said, describing his eye impediment. “Pag nagsu-swimming ka na wala kang salamin sa loob, ganun kalabo.”

PHOTO: nbl-philippines on facebook

Fortunately, his doctor declared him safe from blindness, giving him an option to have the watery substance removed in surgery. He still has to take that option.

“Medyo takot ako sa karayom,” he said with a chuckle. “Kaya ngayon, hinahayaan ko lang. okay lang naman.”

Diocampo has refused to let his disability be a hindrance. The Surigao del Norte-born cager went on to star for Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, winning two MVPs and leading his team to four championships in a Cavite-based league.

After playing for six years in college and graduating in 2016 with a criminology degree, Diocampo played in commercial leagues and suited up for the Muntinlupa Cagers in the first season of the MPBL.

Diocampo, who turned 28 last November, has also done well off the court, using his basketball earnings to put up a carwash and a small restaurant-grill in Muntinlupa.

What clear vision for a one-eyed wonder.

“Sabi nila, hindi naman hadlang yung pagiging ganito eh, kasi basketball naman yung lalaruin natin. So kung kaya mo maglaro ng basketball na may ganyan ka, bakit hindi? Kahit papaano naman, may ipapakita naman din ako sa basketball,” Diocampo said.