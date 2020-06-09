Respond, not react: Construction worker turns into barber amid pandemic

WHILE many people just react, some respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
With his job affected, construction worker Joseph Dante has decided to become a barber to get by during this quarantine period.
The 44-year-old Dante grooms a minimum of six to as many as 15 workers and security guards per day, earning 30 to 50 pesos per haircut.
SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño captured Dante doing a haircut on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, along T.M Kalaw, street in Manila.
