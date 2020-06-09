People

Respond, not react: Construction worker turns into barber amid pandemic

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

WHILE many people just react, some respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With his job affected, construction worker Joseph Dante has decided to become a barber to get by during this quarantine period.

The 44-year-old Dante grooms a minimum of six to as many as 15 workers and security guards per day, earning 30 to 50 pesos per haircut.

SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño captured Dante doing a haircut on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, along T.M Kalaw, street in Manila.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again