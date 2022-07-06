Profiles

Cong TV is one proud (and funny) new dad in series of fatherhood posts

PHOTO: Cong TV/Facebook

NEW DAD feels… as only Cong TV can deliver.

Over the past few days, the vlogger and influencer has been celebrating the birth of his son Kidlat with a series with posts that are both heartwarming and hilarious.

Yesterday, as his partner Viy Cortez prepared to give birth, Cong uploaded a selfie with this welcome to the world message for his son: “Hi Kidlat! Ready na si Daddy! Galingan niyo ni Mommy!”

    Cong TV and Viy are proud new parents

    Shortly after, in the Team Payaman page, Cortez posted a shot of the new father holding their son.

    “Kayong dalawa ang mundo ko,” she wrote, with a heart emoji. “Salamat Lord salamat sa biyaya.”

    In the post, Cortez tagged her son, who already has his own Facebook page.

    She also posted a TikTok clip of Cong rocking the baby to sleep.

    This morning, July 6, Cong TV posted a new pic on his Facebook page, showing the two looking out the corner of a building, with the vlogger pointing out the new world that awaits his son.

    “Ang sarap mong ka kwentuhan kahit puro iyak lang ang reply mo. I love you!” he wrote.

