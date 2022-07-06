Cong TV is one proud (and funny) new dad in series of fatherhood posts

NEW DAD feels… as only Cong TV can deliver.

Over the past few days, the vlogger and influencer has been celebrating the birth of his son Kidlat with a series with posts that are both heartwarming and hilarious.

Yesterday, as his partner Viy Cortez prepared to give birth, Cong uploaded a selfie with this welcome to the world message for his son: “Hi Kidlat! Ready na si Daddy! Galingan niyo ni Mommy!”

Cong TV and Viy are proud new parents

Shortly after, in the Team Payaman page, Cortez posted a shot of the new father holding their son.

“Kayong dalawa ang mundo ko,” she wrote, with a heart emoji. “Salamat Lord salamat sa biyaya.”

In the post, Cortez tagged her son, who already has his own Facebook page.

She also posted a TikTok clip of Cong rocking the baby to sleep.

This morning, July 6, Cong TV posted a new pic on his Facebook page, showing the two looking out the corner of a building, with the vlogger pointing out the new world that awaits his son.

“Ang sarap mong ka kwentuhan kahit puro iyak lang ang reply mo. I love you!” he wrote.

