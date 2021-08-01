Respect, camaraderie with teammates turned rival coaches of Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Camaraderie and respect prevailed in the first head-to-head of former teammates-turned-coaches Aaron Velez of Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz’s Arnold Laniog in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Velez's Chery Tiggo, led by sisters Jaja and Dindin Santiago, swept the Laniog-coached Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Velez has also been working as an assistant to Laniog in the College of Saint Benilde's men's team since 2009. It is the first time for the friends to face each other.

Both coaches, who played for the Blazers and won three NCAA silver medals from 2000-2004, treated it as a healthy competition and remained laser-sharp focus on calling the shots for their respective club teams.

“Our camaraderie is really way beyond because he’s also my teammate during our college days and we just share our knowledge and it is very healthy for us to compete in one league,” Velez said.

The Angels coach, who also handles La Salle Green Spikers with Velez as his assistant, had a great time in their first chess match in the maiden professional volleyball league.

“Masaya lang kanina nung nag-start kasi magkausap din kami niyan kagabi. Part naman ng trabaho namin 'to,” Laniog said. “Ginampanan lang namin yung roles namin sa mga teams namin, pero sa labas naman magkaibigan naman kami so ayun naman happy lang kasi ito yung first time namin na magkalaban.”

Laniog and Velez won an NCAA title for St. Benilde togther as coaches when John Vic De Guzman had an amazing MVP season in 2017.

The Crossovers coach admitted it was overwhelming to take on Laniog, but their two-decade friendship will always come out on top.

“Honestly, it’s really overwhelming. More than competing with coach Arnold, I have high respect for him but really I’m more ecstatic for the ladies how they’re performing we’re just really focusing on our side,” Velez said.

Although Petro Gazz got swept and its three-game winning streak was snapped, Laniog is proud on the growth of his longtime assistant as the head coach of Chery Tiggo since 2018.

“Kumbaga luto na rin talaga yung knowledge niya in terms of kung paano niya ia-analyze yung mga games kaya talagang ready na 'yan, ready na 'yan to handle talaga yung sa club teams talaga,” he said.

Velez and Laniog might face each other again either in the semifinals or championship, depending on how Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz will fare in the remainder of PVL bubble.

