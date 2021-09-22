Combination of holdovers, fresh faces just the right mix for Gilas Women, says Coach Pat

WHILE there's a tough road ahead awaiting the young Gilas Pilipinas Women squad in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan, it's already a victory for them to be there, surmounting all the challenges of home.

Gilas Women will compete under Group B in an attempt to retain its position in the Division A of the continental stint. The squad is set to face China on September 27, Australia on September 29, and Chinese Taipei on the 30th.

On Wednesday (Philippine time), the Philippines' national team arrived in the country and will spend a three-day travel quarantine before they begin physical practice.

This squad's lineup is admittedly still raw, but coach Patrick Aquino is quite impressed with how the girls are adjusting to each other.

The Gilas Women's lineup

Eight holdovers from the double gold-winner 30th Southeast Asian Games were joined by four new faces.

Afril Bernardino was named the captain ball, and long-time members Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Andrea Tongco, Chack Cabinbin, Ria Nabalan, Khate Castillo, and Mar Prado make up the rest of the experienced list.

"These veterans have been into a lot of battles already and I think those experiences may lead the team and uplift the young ones to prepare them," Aquino told SPIN Life.

Meanwhile, Ella Fajardo of Farleigh Dickinson, National University's Camille Clarin, Kaye Anne Pingol, and Kristine Cayabyab are the fresh faces in the roster.

They may be new to the senior team, but Coach Pat bared these girls can do much, if guided well.

"The new ones have been great. They are still adjusting but their willingness to compete make them adjust easier. Their 'ate's are also a big help in guiding them to bring out their talents and make the team chemistry better," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The seasoned coach revealed that he's not putting unnecessary pressure on the girls. He's just glad they'd be there to perform and enjoy the continental stage. After all, it's going to be quite an experience facing powerhouses like Australia joined by some WNBA stars.

"I have no expectations for this tournament, I am just happy that my players have a chance to compete on the biggest stage once again," he said. "At the end of the day, the opportunity to even play basketball is more than what we hoped for, so we are just going to go out there and do our best."

