Christian Standhardinger's holiday plans include a whole lot of gratefulness

EVEN in the midst of the pandemonium that is the Governor's Cup semifinals, Christian Standhardinger is looking forward to the week ahead, when he'll get to celebrate the holidays the Pinoy way.

His plans? Set aside everything to spend quality time with his friends and family over a good noche buena.

“I’m going to stay in the Philippines, this is my home now so this is where I’m going to stay,” he shared with SPIN Life. “I just want to spend it with close friends and family, have dinner, have a great time with each other.”

Having grown up in Germany, the 30-year-old forward decided to stay in the country for Christmas to let loose and relish the opportunity for a short break from basketball.

“I don’t really care how the people in certain countries celebrate Christmas, but I always celebrate the same, I get the people in my circle to come together and have a great dinner, and just be thankful for each other,” he said.

Standhardinger posted 20 points and nine rebounds for the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday, even as they suffered a 105-132 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA semifinals game 3.

The PBA will take a two-week break beginning December 22, with the best-of-seven finals to kick off on January 8.